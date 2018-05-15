How an MDM/PIM strategy can resolve data silo hassles

The MDM solution is purposefully designed to adapt to the changing needs of the future

Companies of all sizes have experienced the challenges of work related silos and their inevitable impact on the organisation’s people and processes.

With company leadership focused on their specific agendas, and various groups working in isolation, very little information is shared since there’s no incentive to collaborate or team up for any large corporate initiative. This inevitably leads to poor performance and missed opportunities.

While people and processes suffer, the company’s data doesn’t fare any better. Let’s use retailers and suppliers as an example. Consider the amount of product content that exists: while one group owns branding, mobile or desktop, another will own product specs or nutritional info. When these mini silos aren’t talking to each other, the data (product information) will not be optimised or be fully accurate.

A typical customer gets a bird’s eye view of the data inconsistencies, be it in store, in print, on the website or the mobile app. The bottom line is poor customer experience, inefficient processes and incomplete customer insight.

The solution is a complete and centralised database (master data management or MDM) to manage all your product information for all channels to keep it up to date and accurate.

A successful multi-domain MDM will empower an organisation to use a single application to define, manage, govern and synchronise any domain of master data in their business processes. Ideally, the solution will include out-of-the-box features that enable best practices for data consolidation, data quality, data enrichment, data governance and data synchronisation.

The MDM solution is purposefully designed to adapt to the changing needs of the future. In a rapidly evolving technological age, adopting this strategy simply makes sense to achieve long-term success – and the long-term dismantling of data silos.

Whether you build, buy or use SaaS in the cloud, you must automate product information management with MDM/PIM.

Innovit makes it easy to incorporate the new technology that can take your company to the next level.