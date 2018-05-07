Ensuring compliance in the medical device industry

Businesses can prepare and validate medical device product information before the compliance deadline

Innovit is collaborating with 1WorldSync, the leading provider of product content solutions to enable more robust product content capabilities for the medical device industry. Innovit is a global provider of software solutions for PIM (Product Information Management), MDM (Master Data Management), GDSN (Global Data Synchronisation) and Enterprise Workflow Management.

Manual data entry or Excel spreadsheet uploads may have been acceptable for Class II and III submission deadlines; however, Class I poses a much greater challenge for labellers as the sheer volume of products in this category makes manual submission methods too slow.

High product volume increases the burden of data collection, data cleansing and data entry to the GUDID, substantially increasing the risk of failure in meeting FDA’s compliance deadline.

Innovit’s UDI multi-connector is an automated, machine-to-machine data validation and submission system designed to address today’s needs for GUDID, as well as tomorrow’s needs for other global UDI recipients such as EUDAMED, NHS, and more.

Regardless of whether your organisation relies on an HIBC or a GTIN, 1WorldSync offers multiple solutions to send your data to the FDA. A primary benefit of submitting data through a 1WorldSync solution is that the data collected can be easily sent to other recipients, including GPOs, distributors, and various healthcare providers.

With the 1WorldSync UDI solution, your business can prepare and validate medical device product information before the compliance deadline, giving you more time to focus on producing the quality products your customers and patients love.

One process, one system and one-time investment for compliance

Manufacturers of medical devices can consult with experts from 1WorldSync and Innovit to help them prepare to meet the September 24, 2018 deadline.

Manufacturers can create a sustainable process to collect, manage, and distribute product content to all their UDI recipients, including FDA GUDID, EUDAMED and NHS among others.