Demystifying Master Data Management

Data Management. Data Governance. Data Intelligence. Data Warehousing. Data Mining. Big Data. Little Data. Master Data. Product Data. Data is big business and a whole lot of confusion with so many terms, taglines and acronyms being used in reference.

With so many plays on ‘Data’, how do you know what is applicable and necessary for your business? How do you know which kind of ‘data’ you need?

Let’s begin with Master Data Management or MDM, which recognises a single data source as the beacon throughout the organisation. There are a set of rules that defines the location and all information for a particular data record.

It is about all the domains that run through an organisation, such as data about customers, suppliers, employees, locations etc. It is a cross-organisational effort to gather, manage and distribute data in the most efficient way possible – with the scope going beyond any single department.

As technology advances and evolves, so does the definition and uses for MDM. The lingering confusion and misconceptions continue as a result.

In this article, Innovit clears up three myths about MDM.

1. MDM is just a technology effort.

Although MDM technologies can have a dramatic effect on a company’s performance, they won’t magically solve existing data problems. The Data Warehousing Institute found that 83 percent of organisations suffer from bad data for reasons that have nothing to do with technology. This results in a general lack of trust in the quality of their data, which in turn prevents them from achieving strategic business objectives. Poor quality data should be a company’s biggest concern.

2. MDM is just an IT problem.

When there is an issue with data quality, the problem needs to be addressed and not just via the IT team. This is a cross functional and cross silo undertaking. After all, the only way to ensure that your functional staff understands and trusts the data they’re seeing from the technical staff is for them to collaborate early in the process. The better the communication and collaboration, the easier it will be to build up a transparent, master data management process.

3. MDM is for large complex enterprises only.

This is probably the biggest misconception of all. As e-commerce continues to grow, the pressure for small to mid-sized organisations will grow as well. For example, as a manufacturer/supplier, you want to get your products onto as many shelves, storefronts and retail sources as possible. The retailer in turn, wants to offer the customer a seamless, easy to use and easy to buy shopping experience. We think this is the perfect opportunity for small-to-mid-size companies to actually compete against the larger enterprises.