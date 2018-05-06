Adopting GS1 standards in healthcare with the highest efficiency and least cost

The use of GS1 data standards on pharmaceuticals and medical devices is proven to improve patient safety and increase supply chain efficiency across the healthcare sector.

In the UK, the Department of Health, NHS Acute Trusts and healthcare suppliers are driving the adoption of GS1 standards, spurred on by an independent estimate that NHS hospitals can save an average £3,000,000 annually through system-wide use of GS1 standards while also improving patient care. This translates to an estimated £1.5 billion in savings across the country.

GS1 standards are now mandatory for the identification and description of any product procured by a trust.

Suppliers must, therefore, ensure their product catalogues are compliant with GS1 standards, and the data is synchronised with NHS Trusts and other healthcare distributors via GDSN data pools forming the Global Data Synchronisation Network. These ‘industry catalogue databases’ are built to inter-operate using GS’ GDSN standards.

Trusts and distributors must ensure they are ‘effective data recipients’ from GDSN and enhance their legacy ERP information with the wealth of data made available by the supplier community.

What must be done is known. How it should be done – with the greatest efficiency and at the least cost – needs answers.

UK’s healthcare sector is ideally placed to benefit from the knowledge and experience gained overseas in answering this question – and indeed, to lead the world in end-to-end use of GS1 standards for data synchronisation, and promoting patient safety and supply chain efficiency.

GDSN data recipients in the Australian healthcare sector, for example, have successfully used GS1-certified Product Information Management solutions, or PIM systems, to create highly effective interfaces with product suppliers and to integrate product and pricing data with information from the recipients’ own ERP systems.

Symbion, one of Australia’s largest healthcare distributors, began its journey with GDSN in 2009. Today, it has a GS1-certified PIM solution that receives synchronised data from suppliers, and enables it to be enriched with Symbion’s own product details, e.g., product descriptions and codes, for republishing in the GDSN format and use by Australian hospitals who are their customers.

Symbion implemented a PIM solution rather than build its own interface in order to maintain integration with its suppliers and customers amidst an evolving regulatory and supply chain environment.

The South Australian Department of Health (SA Health) is one of the first State government agencies to implement a GS1-certified PIM solution for synchronising master data ‘end-to-end’ using the National Product Catalogue (NPC) data pool. SA Health oversees 60 hospitals and hundreds of clinics for primary and specialist health services.

Procurement and inventory staff at SA Health have access to rich catalogue data sourced automatically from the NPC data pool. The system also feeds ‘clean and approved’ contract-based pricing and item information back into SA Health’s Oracle ABS system to support procurement needs across the State.

The SA Health implementation is just one example of how GDSN functionality has become increasingly sophisticated with the application of specialist knowledge in PIM as well as GS1 standards.

The UK healthcare sector is not new to GS1 standards, and indeed each of the 154 NHS Acute Trusts is a GS1 member. This country is on course to become a world leader in e-procurement, bedside verification of medicines and more. The vision is in place, the tools are at hand: It’s how they put together for the greatest effectiveness and least cost that matters now.

Bang Chau is the VP International Business Development at Innovit , a global provider of software solutions for MDM, PIM, GDSN and workflow management within healthcare and other sectors. Innovit has representation in London, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, and is a certified solution provider for GDSN.