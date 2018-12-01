Trailer Floor Systems from ICA
ICA improves your logistics and supply chain by streamlining your processes of loading and unloading. We manufacture trailer systems which operate with automated dock systems or as a standalone system, we design to optimise time and performance. Existing trucks and trailers require minimal alterations for operation with powered dock loading and unloading systems. Below are some of the systems:
- Fixed Chain Trailer Floor
- Air Lift Chain Trailer Floor
- Air Lift Roller Trailer Floor
Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd
145-147
Howard St
Epsom
VIC 3551
Tel: 03 5440 5100
Fax: 03 5448 4125
