Trailer Floor Systems from ICA

by Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd
ICA improves your logistics and supply chain by streamlining your processes of loading and unloading. We manufacture trailer systems which operate with automated dock systems or as a standalone system, we design to optimise time and performance. Existing trucks and trailers require minimal alterations for operation with powered dock loading and unloading systems. Below are some of the systems:

  • Fixed Chain Trailer Floor
  • Air Lift Chain Trailer Floor
  • Air Lift Roller Trailer Floor
