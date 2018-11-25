Search
Home > Logistics and Supply Chain > Vehicle Loading Systems > Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd > Skate Dock - Loading & Unloading Solutions from ICA

Skate Dock - Loading & Unloading Solutions from ICA

by Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd
Visit Website
Skate Dock
Skate Dock
  • Skate Dock
  • Skate Dock
  • Skate Dock
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

A dock is utilised for the quick and efficient loading/unloading of product to and from trailer or container units.

Automated dock loading and unloading systems are materials handling solutions that load or unload trucks and trailers automatically by using different kinds of conveyors, rollers, skates, docks and drives. Automated dock loading and unloading usually requires two systems: a system in the trailer and a system inside the dock. When the trailer is positioned at the dock, the entire load is loaded or unloaded automatically.

These systems are an essential component of a smooth and profitable logistics system and can be integrated into warehouse management systems, automated guided vehicles and production lines.

Skate Dock from ICA

  • Associated with profiled floors in trailers and containers.
  • Removes the need for equipment associated with the logistics (trailer/container) component.
  • Can be configured with both chain and slat arrangements for association with delivery/receivable conveyors.
  • Generally, associate with a hydraulically activated levelling unit.
  • The skate is essentially a finger which is extended/retracted into/out of a container/trailer and has airbags to raise or lower for integration within a profiled floor.
Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd information and contact details

Related Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
Increasing efficiency in the pallet handling supply chain
25/11/18 - ICA has developed fixed and purpose-built systems for a demanding market serious about making transport systems a de facto storage solution.
Supplier news
ICA’s turnkey solutions for the beverage handling sector
18/11/18 - Materials handling specialist Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd is making their presence felt quite strongly in the Australian beverage industry.
Supplier news
Revamp materials handling systems at lower cost and minimal disruption
11/11/18 - Industrial Conveying (Aust) can help facilities completely overhaul their outdated materials handling systems with very little disruption.
Supplier news
Automated handling systems saving time and money
08/10/18 - ICA offers complete automated handling solutions for bulk loading and unloading of palletised products into, and out of trucks, containers and warehouses.
Supplier news
Industrial Conveying (Aust) expects mining and agricultural boom to create opportunity for materials handling solutions
24/02/12 - Materials handling specialist, Industrial Conveying (Aust) believes that the current mining boom and an impending agriculture sector boom will create huge opportunities for home grown manufacture in t
View all Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd news

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
145-147
Howard St
Epsom
VIC 3551
Tel: 03 5440 5100
Fax: 03 5448 4125

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Conveyors | Handling | Handling Solutions | Loading | Logistics | Materials Handling | Bulk Conveying | Bulk Handling | Bulk Materials Handling | Conveyor Belts | Materials Handling Equipment | Assembly Lines | Augers |
View All