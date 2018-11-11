Revamp materials handling systems at lower cost and minimal disruption

ICA engineers work very closely with clients to design, commission and complete the new materials handling system

Industrial Conveying (Aust) – ICA can help facilities completely overhaul their outdated materials handling systems with very little disruption to their operations.

Thanks to a modern developed material handling solution from ICA, companies operating distribution centres and working with manual handling systems for a large quantity of small items can now overhaul their system while achieving efficiencies with time and cost.

ICA’s solutions allow companies to modernise processes without putting themselves through a costly and logistically challenging relocation. Product importers and exporters handling huge quantities of stock manually will particularly benefit from ICA’s solutions, which can bring their current materials handling systems up to speed.

ICA designers and engineers have the expertise to create unique solutions for challenging applications.

For instance, if the floor space is limited, ICA’s designers can configure the new set-up to provide even more space. By installing a large part of the materials handling system in the ceiling space, ICA enables the client to continue operating in the same premises without having to relocate or build a new factory. When the ceiling space is utilised for the installation, less equipment will occupy the floor space, making the plant more spacious than before. Worker safety is also increased with a lesser number of obstacles on the floor.

ICA engineers work very closely with clients to design, commission and complete the new materials handling system installation using a combination of conveyor systems, carousel sorting technology, and labelling and RFID technology.

Ideally, the client gains a new system that remains in the same location without any disruption whatsoever. Companies can remain competitive without the need to expend resources looking for, or building, new premises just because they want to update their sorting systems or expand their production lines.

Roller conveyors

Powered roller conveyors are used for moving, sorting, diverting and transporting products at low or high speeds. These include powered roller, chain driven/ belt driven, zero/ low pressure accumulation, and gravity conveyors.

Belt conveyors

Regardless of your unit load or bulk material capacity, ICA can design a belt conveyor for horizontal, incline or decline paths and at a predetermined rate. ICA delivers standalone belt conveyors or solutions integrated with a turnkey project. Options include straight or flat belt conveyors, telescopic, troughed, carousel picking conveyors and modular belt/ slat conveyors.