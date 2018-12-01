Relocatable Acoustic Enclosure from ICA

Materials handling technology specialist Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd have released a noise reducing portable sound enclosure. The innovative world-first relocatable acoustic enclosure can be deployed anywhere in a moment’s notice.

Originally purpose-built and designed for a mining drill rig, the enclosure is an ideal solution for disaster areas and emergency response teams who need to get out of the elements, or for construction companies requiring 24×7 operations.

Transport stillages have been custom-designed to store and transport the enclosure safely and effortlessly.

The enclosure can be totally flat-packed and easily transported

onto standard truck and container configurations. Clipped together with minimal fasteners ensuring fast, user-friendly installation, for set up anywhere!.

The relocatable acoustic enclosure can be situated on any surface that does not require completed foundations. It is an engineered structure, referencing a traditional barn exterior that does not dominate its surroundings or call attention to itself.

ICA also took into consideration the interior environment required for optimal functionality of equipment housed within the enclosure, as well as the operation team’s health and safety needs.

The beauty of the engineered structure is that there are no columns inside; the pitched roof is of versatile height to accommodate any machinery requirements.

Once inside the space, there is an expanse of area to enable a client to manoeuvre drills and other equipment. Creating a hospitable environment that crews can work in for long hours under any conditions.

Industrial exhaust fans move air through the structure and control air conditions, ensuring the optimal function of the machinery.



When used in mining air movement is essential should the drill hit any pockets of gas. Fresh air is supplied into the structure ensuring the health and safety of the drill rig operations team.

Air conditioning is ducted across the roof of the structure. The cooling unit is detached from the enclosure, connected via flexible ducting for easy installation depending on the needs of the drilling site.

The key feature of this innovative world-first design is the dramatic reduction of the amount of sound that is heard from a drilling rig during 24-hour operations.

It is easily installed in both rural and urban terrain, accommodating slopes and unstable surfaces.