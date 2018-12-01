Search
Home > Materials Handling and Access Equipment > Conveyors and Elevators > Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd > Pallet handling Solutions from ICA

Pallet handling Solutions from ICA

by Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd
Visit Website
Pallet
Pallet
  • Pallet
  • Pallet
  • Pallet
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

ICA can supply a pallet handling solutions to lower labour costs, preserve product quality, and save valuable floor space by providing empty pallet supply and storage, pallet routing or a blend of empty and full pallet handling technology to transfer, lift, and elevate for automatic loading. Handling both empty and full pallets with capacity to lift, transfer, rotate, elevate, invert, dispense and store.

Pallet handling systems include:

Automatic pallet dispenser.

Fully automated robotic system servicing multiple lines with rollers and 90° chain transfers.

Multi-lane palletising.

Pallet conveyors can be made up of the following:

90 degree rise / fall transfers.

Chain (twin / triple).

Roller indexing.

Zero / low pressure.

Pallet Chain Conveyor

  • Transfer products around plant.
  • 90°
  • Pallet accumulation.
  • Available with filling and weighing stations.
  • Pallet turntables.
Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd information and contact details

Related Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
Noise reducing portable sound enclosures
01/12/18 - The new portable sound enclosures are proven to dramatically reduce the amount of sound heard from a drilling rig during 24-hour operations.
Supplier news
Increasing efficiency in the pallet handling supply chain
25/11/18 - ICA has developed fixed and purpose-built systems for a demanding market serious about making transport systems a de facto storage solution.
Supplier news
ICA’s turnkey solutions for the beverage handling sector
18/11/18 - Materials handling specialist Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd is making their presence felt quite strongly in the Australian beverage industry.
Supplier news
Revamp materials handling systems at lower cost and minimal disruption
11/11/18 - Industrial Conveying (Aust) can help facilities completely overhaul their outdated materials handling systems with very little disruption.
Supplier news
Automated handling systems saving time and money
08/10/18 - ICA offers complete automated handling solutions for bulk loading and unloading of palletised products into, and out of trucks, containers and warehouses.
View all Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd news

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
145-147
Howard St
Epsom
VIC 3551
Tel: 03 5440 5100
Fax: 03 5448 4125

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Conveyors | Handling | Handling Solutions | Pallet Conveyors | Bulk Conveying | Bulk Handling | Bulk Materials Handling | Conveyor Belts | Materials Handling Equipment | Assembly Lines | Belt Conveyor Systems | Belt Conveyors | Beverage Handling |
View All