Materials handling systems specialist Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd introduces an innovative range of relocatable acoustic enclosures designed for deployment anywhere at a moment’s notice. Originally designed and purpose-built for a mining drill rig, the new noise reducing portable sound enclosure is an ideal solution for disaster areas and emergency response teams who need to get out of the elements, or for construction companies requiring 24×7 operations.

“Our aim is to understand our client’s requirements and respond to their specific needs,” says ICA Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Granger. “We work very closely with all our clients to achieve this. Our speciality is our capability to deliver a total turnkey solution.”

Key features of the new noise reducing portable sound enclosures include flexibility to be placed on any surface that does not require completed foundations; engineered structure, referencing a traditional barn exterior that does not dominate its surroundings or call attention to itself; and flat packed for easy transportation from location to location, clipped together with minimal fasteners ensuring fast, user-friendly reinstallation.

“It’s like a meccano set, with clear instructions and easily handled parts labelled to piece together quickly, yet adaptable to any location,” says Bruce.

Transport stillages have been custom-designed to store and transport the enclosure safely and effortlessly, and it is possible to pack the enclosure onto standard truck and container configurations for setup anywhere.

The new portable sound enclosures are proven to dramatically reduce the amount of sound heard from a drilling rig during 24-hour operations. It is easily installed in both rural and urban terrain, accommodating slopes and unstable surfaces.

For a recent project, Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd understood the full functional needs of the client, and delivered a portable sound enclosure that included industrial fans to ventilate the drill rig and control air conditions, ensuring optimal function of the machinery; exhaust fans to move air through the structure and help deal with gas pockets during drilling; fresh air supply into the structure for the health and safety of the drill rig operations team; and ducted air conditioning across the roof of the structure with the cooling unit detached from the enclosure, and connected via flexible ducting for easy installation depending on the needs of the drilling site.

ICA also took into consideration the interior environment required for optimal functionality of equipment housed within the enclosure, as well as the operation team’s health and safety needs.

The engineered structure has no columns inside, and the pitched roof is of versatile height to accommodate any machinery requirements. Once inside the space, there is an expanse of area to enable a client to manoeuvre drills and other equipment. All of these features create a hospitable environment that crews can work in for long hours under any condition.