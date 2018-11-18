ICA’s turnkey solutions for the beverage handling sector

Materials handling specialist Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd is making their presence felt quite strongly in the Australian beverage industry. ICA’s increased presence in the beverage handling sector has been facilitated by a series of strategic acquisitions, amalgamations and collaborations with product specialists, all supported by an Australia-based engineering centre delivering world class solutions.

Australia’s beverage sectors include the dairy industry, soft drinks manufacturing and handling, confectionery, wine, beer, spirits, and any other segment that requires design and implementation of handling solutions to suit specific needs.

Australia’s beverage industry is witnessing a spike in demand from local and global consumers who want to get a taste of the quality wines, beers, spirits, mixed drinks and dairy products that are produced locally to the highest quality standards. ICA’s materials handling solutions are in demand not only in Australia but also across the world.

ICA’s growth is driven not just by the continuous improvement in high technologies but also because of a strong domestic presence and reputation to deal directly with clients while co-operating with industry innovators on projects. The beverage industry is a high output segment and often deals with perishables, so the solutions required can be urgent and need to be of extreme engineering accuracy to achieve the most productive output.

The company’s turnkey capabilities have continued to develop with multiple staff in Melbourne and Bendigo offices and investment in the latest Emulate3D software. During the design phase, an ICA draftsperson works with the client to configure and simulate a purpose specific system. This allows the concept to be explored, and provides the opportunity to identify and resolve problems in the early phases of the project.

The combination of the Melbourne office and the Bendigo design, project management and engineering teams has placed ICA in a position where almost any product can be supplied as purpose specific and integrated into an overall materials handling system with any of the company’s standard food and beverage handling products.

Standard technologies typically include knife edge conveyors, 90°/180° modular belting type conveyors, plastic modular belt type conveyors, and slat band conveyors.

ICA also designs, programs, installs and commissions control systems and automation platforms for these materials handling projects, making them IoT and industry 4.0 ready for future expansion.

Similar to how ICA’s solutions have benefited the food processing, mining and quarrying sectors, the beverage industry now has access to a one-stop shop for world-class materials handling systems.

ICA’s solutions can be tailored to the specific requirements of projects and clients of any size, and include dock loading/ unloading; warehousing and distribution; belt conveyors; pallet conveyors; roller conveyors; and materials handling equipment.