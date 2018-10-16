Enhanced SKU system customising automated order fulfilment

Industrial Conveying (Aust) – ICA offers enhanced automated order fulﬁlment SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) systems that can be individually tailored for any company. ICA’s automated order fulﬁlment SKU systems deliver multiple operational advantages to a broad range of industries.

During the design phase, an ICA draftsperson conﬁgures and simulates purpose speciﬁc systems for complex solutions using the latest Emulate3D software. This allows the concept system to be explored, and provides the opportunity to identify and resolve problems at the start of the project.

The solution can be directly linked to production or utilised in distribution warehouses for order assembly and dispatch of products, replacing manual processes.

Automated Order Fulfilment

The ﬂexible automated order fulﬁlment system is suitable for a limited number or thousands of SKUs with the scalable infrastructure allowing for inventory and throughput to be increased independently to meet evolving business needs.

ICA’s automated order fulﬁlment system is ideal for Third Party Warehousing, Food Manufacturing, Retail Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Packaged Meat and Poultry Supply, and virtually any packaged goods industry requiring distribution.

The automated order fulﬁlment SKU integrates any combination of ICA’s technologies encompassing robots, gantries, layer picking, layer transfer and disassembly, cassette loading, sortation and palletising. Sub systems normally include case and pallet conveyor systems, bar code and/or RFID scanning as well as ASRS warehouse in some instances.

The automated order fulﬁlment SKU system is focused on the needs of businesses that use the most demanding, and common order assembly methods in Australia.

1. Layer palletising

Layer picking is a volume-driven solution involving the robotised pick-up of entire layers of product for assembly on pallets for entire orders. Ideal for companies that predominantly sell on layers, such as suppliers of soft drinks, chips or washing powder, this system is ideal for picking and distributing product during retail specials.

2. Mixed Case (Rainbow) palletising

Rainbow palletising involves slotting pallets in between layers of product for the benefit of end users such as convenience store chains that would make a large order across a lot of stores but need to facilitate limited storage at each shop.

3. Column or Random Stack palletising

A gantry system with single or column stack capability may be utilised for complicated order picks, where one pallet comprises of multiple products made up of less than a complete layer of any one product.

ICA’s automated order fulfilment solution is ideal for applications where there is handling of any number of SKUs from which orders are assembled.

ICA delivers customised solutions from concept to implementation for all of your materials handling needs, with the scope encompassing pallet conveyors, materials handling equipment, turnkey systems, and warehousing and distribution.