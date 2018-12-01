Search
Chain Dock - Loading & Unloading Solutions from ICA

by Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd
Chain docks from ICA are utilised for the quick and efficient loading and unloading of product to and from trailer or container units.

They can be configured with skate and roller arrangements for handling requirements.

Chain size utilised is normally 1” duplex chain.

Generally, comprises a pair of twin chain conveyors, but can be modified depending on requirements.

Generally, associated with a fixed trailer registration ramp.

Most common dock configuration.

Single or dual drive configurations are employed.

ICA’s solutions can be directly linked to production lines and can also be integrated with AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle)

Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd information and contact details

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd

145-147
Howard St
Epsom
VIC 3551
Tel: 03 5440 5100
Fax: 03 5448 4125

