Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) from Industrial Conveying

ICAhas combined a number of the latest technologies to provide industries that use warehousing with a fast, accurate and safe alternative to running expensive forklift fleets.

The Radio Frequency (RF) controlled Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) from ICA is a completely customisable technology that serves order picking, storing, packaging or any other materials handling function for businesses of all types including:

Food

Packaging

Retail

Manufacturing

Wholesaling

Third party logistics

Shipping / Transport.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) are generally utilised for distribution and storage centres, where large volumes of product are required to be stored and space is paramount.

Product is stored within multilane and tier racking. The product data is stored and controlled within a main warehouse system which controls the requirements for order request to be processed.

Benefits of ASRS Crane Systems

Crane systems associated with storage racks can be multiple layers high, wide and deep.

Cranes run along a fixed path and are able to associate with pockets in the racking for delivery or picking of product.

All ASRS cranes include both laser positioning and RF communication technologies.

High Speed Sortation Systems

Turnkey material handling solutions

Tilt tray sorter

Cross belt sorter

Straight line sorter

Infeed and outfeed conveyor systems

Total software integrated package

Airports, postal, parcel, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.