Search
Home > Materials Handling and Access Equipment > Conveyors and Elevators > Industrial Conveying (Aust) > Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) from Industrial Conveying

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) from Industrial Conveying

by Industrial Conveying (Aust)
Visit Website
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
  • Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
  • Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
  • Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

ICAhas combined a number of the latest technologies to provide industries that use warehousing with a fast, accurate and safe alternative to running expensive forklift fleets.

The Radio Frequency (RF) controlled Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) from ICA is a completely customisable technology that serves order picking, storing, packaging or any other materials handling function for businesses of all types including:

Food

Packaging

Retail

Manufacturing

Wholesaling

Third party logistics

Shipping / Transport.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) are generally utilised for distribution and storage centres, where large volumes of product are required to be stored and space is paramount.

Product is stored within multilane and tier racking. The product data is stored and controlled within a main warehouse system which controls the requirements for order request to be processed.

Benefits of ASRS Crane Systems

  • Crane systems associated with storage racks can be multiple layers high, wide and deep.
  • Cranes run along a fixed path and are able to associate with pockets in the racking for delivery or picking of product.
  • All ASRS cranes include both laser positioning and RF communication technologies.

High Speed Sortation Systems

Turnkey material handling solutions

Tilt tray sorter

Cross belt sorter

Straight line sorter

Infeed and outfeed conveyor systems

Total software integrated package

Airports, postal, parcel, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

Industrial Conveying (Aust) information and contact details

Related Industrial Conveying (Aust) News

Supplier news
Revamp materials handling systems at lower cost and minimal disruption
11/11/18 - Industrial Conveying (Aust) can help facilities completely overhaul their outdated materials handling systems with very little disruption.
Supplier news
Automated handling systems saving time and money
08/10/18 - ICA offers complete automated handling solutions for bulk loading and unloading of palletised products into, and out of trucks, containers and warehouses.
Supplier news
Industrial Conveying (Aust) expects mining and agricultural boom to create opportunity for materials handling solutions
24/02/12 - Materials handling specialist, Industrial Conveying (Aust) believes that the current mining boom and an impending agriculture sector boom will create huge opportunities for home grown manufacture in t
Supplier news
Industrial Conveying Offers Turnkey Solutions Loading and Unloading Facilities
07/09/11 - Industrial Conveying offers services in designing and manufacturing turnkey solutions for loading and unloading facilities.
Supplier news
Turnkey materials handling systems by Industrial Conveying (Aust) help manage sorting challenges
06/09/11 - According to Mr Don Erskine, Managing Director of Industrial Conveying (Aust), businesses investing in modern top-end materials handling equipment must set up a capital equipment platform for potentia
View all Industrial Conveying (Aust) news

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust)

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
145-147
Howard St
Epsom
VIC 3551
Tel: 03 5440 5100
Fax: 03 5448 4125

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust)

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Conveyor Systems | Distribution | Handling | Handling Solutions | Logistics | Materials Handling | Racking | Warehouse | Warehousing | Materials Handling Equipment | Assembly Lines | Automated Storage Retrieval Systems | Automation |
View All