Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) from ICA

by Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd
ICAhas combined a number of the latest technologies to provide industries that use warehousing with a fast, accurate and safe alternative to running expensive forklift fleets.

The Radio Frequency (RF) controlled Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) from ICA is a completely customisable technology that serves order picking, storing, packaging or any other materials handling function for businesses of all types including:

Food

Packaging

Retail

Manufacturing

Wholesaling

Third party logistics

Shipping / Transport.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) are generally utilised for distribution and storage centres, where large volumes of product are required to be stored and space is paramount.

Product is stored within multilane and tier racking. The product data is stored and controlled within a main warehouse system which controls the requirements for order request to be processed.

Benefits of ASRS Crane Systems

  • Crane systems associated with storage racks can be multiple layers high, wide and deep.
  • Cranes run along a fixed path and are able to associate with pockets in the racking for delivery or picking of product.
  • All ASRS cranes include both laser positioning and RF communication technologies.

High Speed Sortation Systems

Turnkey material handling solutions

Tilt tray sorter

Cross belt sorter

Straight line sorter

Infeed and outfeed conveyor systems

Total software integrated package

Airports, postal, parcel, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd information and contact details

Related Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
Noise reducing portable sound enclosures
01/12/18 - The new portable sound enclosures are proven to dramatically reduce the amount of sound heard from a drilling rig during 24-hour operations.
Supplier news
Increasing efficiency in the pallet handling supply chain
25/11/18 - ICA has developed fixed and purpose-built systems for a demanding market serious about making transport systems a de facto storage solution.
Supplier news
ICA’s turnkey solutions for the beverage handling sector
18/11/18 - Materials handling specialist Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd is making their presence felt quite strongly in the Australian beverage industry.
Supplier news
Revamp materials handling systems at lower cost and minimal disruption
11/11/18 - Industrial Conveying (Aust) can help facilities completely overhaul their outdated materials handling systems with very little disruption.
Supplier news
Automated handling systems saving time and money
08/10/18 - ICA offers complete automated handling solutions for bulk loading and unloading of palletised products into, and out of trucks, containers and warehouses.
View all Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd news

Contact Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd

145-147
Howard St
Epsom
VIC 3551
Tel: 03 5440 5100
Fax: 03 5448 4125

Related Products

