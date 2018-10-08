Automated handling systems saving time and money

Materials handling and logistics specialist Industrial Conveying (Aust) (ICA) offers a complete range of automated handling solutions for bulk loading and unloading of palletised products into, and out of truck trailers, shipping containers and warehouses. ICA designs, manufactures and installs cost-efficient technology customised to meet the ever-increasing demand for freight efﬁciency in applications across all advanced manufacturing and distribution sectors.

The finer aspects of materials handling and supply chain management go beyond warehouses, trucks and transport. ICA takes into consideration how these aspects come together to form a complete handling spectrum. By reducing the steps (and time) involved in product handling, companies can benefit from increased proﬁt margins.

With ICA’s automated handling solutions, loads are prepared on the loading dock while the trucks are still in transit. On the truck’s arrival, the goods are loaded onto the vehicle or container in less than 4 minutes against the average time of 20-40 minutes required when using a forklift for loading.

ICA’s complete handling systems are designed to cater for 20ft, 40ft and 48ft containers, and enclosed vehicle bodies. With this technology, the vehicle or container is raised to the right height to enable efﬁcient loading (and unloading) with powered docks.

Key features of ICA’s automated handling systems include ‘smart’ utilisation of truck ﬂeets during the loading and unloading process; I/O interfaces applied with user-friendly HMI controller to make systems Industry 4.0-ready; user-friendly equipment controls requiring minimal training; and robust design and construction meeting the demands of 24/7 operations well into the future.

Handling systems used by many companies are built based on a piecemeal approach, with solution components added over time. However, ICA’s solutions enable the entire handling system to be fully integrated at one go, providing a smooth, lasting and very proﬁtable logistics system.

If your company is planning on investing in advanced processes and technologies for materials handling, partner with ICA to benefit from safe and cost-effective solutions that will also give you a competitive edge in your own industry sector.

ICA delivers customised solutions from concept to implementation for all of your materials handling needs, with the scope encompassing dock loading/ unloading solutions; pallet conveyors; truck and trailer systems; and transport and logistics.