Free smartphone app enabling engineers to source pneumatic parts faster

IMI Norgren Express App enables maintenance engineers to find and order products from a catalogue of over 100,000 part numbers

IMI Precision Engineering has introduced a new smartphone app that allows maintenance engineers to source replacement parts faster and keep their machines operational. Transforming the way customers are accessing pneumatic components, the revolutionary new IMI Norgren Express App uses patent pending technology to provide maintenance teams with a unique ordering system, enabling them to find and order products on their smartphone from a catalogue of over 100,000 part numbers.

Key features and advantages of IMI Norgren Express App include ability to convert pneumatic parts from other competitor brands; QR code technology allowing engineers to scan the product code and quickly receive real-time information regarding availability, price and technical data; and dedicated technical team focussed on finding the required part from the nearest stockist if it’s unavailable in the catalogue.

Utilising real time information and user location finder, the free app provides the customer a ‘buy it now’ option or locates the nearest distributor with the product in stock, facilitating same day pick-up or next-day delivery.

Alternatively, when a product is not in the database, engineers can photograph the part number or the product and send it to the app’s technical team who will then identify the product and nearest stockist and provide the user with a response within 30 minutes.

Ciaran Crowley, General Manager of IMI Norgren Express, explains that the IMI Norgren Express App is set to significantly reduce the amount of time engineers and maintenance supervisors spend finding or ordering replacement pneumatic parts. Designed for the user, the app leverages the typical smartphone camera, GPS and messaging systems, to give greater and quicker access to replacement parts.

Observing that the app is particularly advanced for the industry, ANZ Managing Director Andy Evans adds that it helps their customers access the parts they require with minimal disruption to their day-to-day operations.

Download the IMI Norgren Express App from the App Store or Google Play store. Contact IMIPrecision Engineering for more information about the app.