Saving energy with PMC-5151 intelligent power meter concentrator

ICP Electronics Australia presents the PMC-5151, a web-based intelligent power meter concentrator developed by ICP DAS. It offers webpage interface and features various functions such as power data collection, logic control, power demand management, data logger and alarm notification functions.

This intelligent power meter concentrator PMC-5151 allows connections to ICP DAS’ smart power meters via RS-485 or Ethernet interface to read the power data of the devices measured by the power meters; and then record in real-time, the power values in the data logger file. It also provides data logger file auto send-back function; together with PMC Data Server software or SCADA software, it allows collection and analysis of the power data and comes equipped with built-in web server that allows direct connections via browsers to the PMC-5151 for viewing power data and setting up the system parameters.

It also offers Modbus TCP/RTU slave function that allows SCADA software or HMI devices to connect to PMC-5151 to get real-time power data of the devices via Modbus TCP/RTU protocol.

In addition to ICP DAS XW-Board and M-7000 I/O modules, the PMC-5151 can also connect to standard Modbus TCP/RTU slave modules. By working with the I/O modules, and functions such as IF-THEN-ELSE logic rule execution and alarm notification functions including Email/SMS/SNMP Trap, PMC-5151 offers more thought-out power demand management and alarm notification functions, is able to perform load shedding of the devices if required, and enables real-time monitoring and control of the power consumption of the devices.