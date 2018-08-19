I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new XP-9x71-WES7 series Windows embedded Standard 7 based PACs powered by Intel's E3845 1.91GHz Atom CPU and up to seven expansion slots.

The XP-9x71-WES7 series XP-9171-WES7, XP-9371-WES7 and XP-9771-WES7 are WES7 based PACs that combine computing, I/O and operator interface into a single unit, providing the perfect solution for integrating HMIs, data acquisition and control in an individual PAC.

All three systems are equipped with an Intel E3827 Atom CPU running at 1.91 GHz quad core processor. The three models in this series include the XP-9171-WES7 featuring one expansion slot, the XP-9371-WES7 featuring three expansion slots and the XP-9771-WES7 featuring seven expansion slots.

All models in this series have a variety of I/O including Dual Gigabit Ethernet, VGA, USB port, RS-232 and RS-485 interface. Also available to use are local I/O slots with our I-9K and I-97K series I/O modules, and remote I/O expansions with our Ethernet I/O modules and RS-485 I/O modules.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.