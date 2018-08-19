Search
Home > New XP-9x71-WES7 series Windows embedded Standard 7 based PACs
Related Supplier News
iEi Integration's new DRPC-130-AL Can Bus fanless embedded system
iEi Integration's new DRPC-130-AL ...
iEi Integration introduces the new DRPC-130-AL, a CAN Bus fanless DIN-Rail embedded system, powered by the Intel Atom x5-E3930 processor.
New HTB-100-HM170 fanless medical embedded PCs
New HTB-100-HM170 fanless medical ...
ICP Electronics Australia introduces the new HTB-100-HM170 fanless Quad Core embedded medical PCs from iEi Integration.
ICP Electronics Australia launches wide 10” and 10” touch screen panel PCs
ICP Electronics Australia launches ...
ICP Electronics Australia introduces a new range of wide 10” and 10” touch screen panel PCs to their existing 15”, wide 15”, 17” and wide 19” AFOLUX GEN II panel PCs.

New XP-9x71-WES7 series Windows embedded Standard 7 based PACs

By ICP Electronics Australia 19 August 2018
Supplier News
article image The XP-9x71-WES7 series XP-9171-WES7, XP-9371-WES7 and XP-9771-WES7
logo
02 94576011

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new XP-9x71-WES7 series Windows embedded Standard 7 based PACs powered by Intel's E3845 1.91GHz Atom CPU and up to seven expansion slots.

The XP-9x71-WES7 series XP-9171-WES7, XP-9371-WES7 and XP-9771-WES7 are WES7 based PACs that combine computing, I/O and operator interface into a single unit, providing the perfect solution for integrating HMIs, data acquisition and control in an individual PAC.

All three systems are equipped with an Intel E3827 Atom CPU running at 1.91 GHz quad core processor. The three models in this series include the XP-9171-WES7 featuring one expansion slot, the XP-9371-WES7 featuring three expansion slots and the XP-9771-WES7 featuring seven expansion slots.

All models in this series have a variety of I/O including Dual Gigabit Ethernet, VGA, USB port, RS-232 and RS-485 interface. Also available to use are local I/O slots with our I-9K and I-97K series I/O modules, and remote I/O expansions with our Ethernet I/O modules and RS-485 I/O modules.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Hmis PACs Data Acquisition