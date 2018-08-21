New Serial-to-Ethernet device servers with PoE

ICP Electronics Australia introduces two new Serial-to-Ethernet device servers from ICP DAS, designed to add Ethernet and Internet connectivity to any RS-232/485 device. Featuring a tiny form factor, the new tDS-724i and tDS-734i device servers eliminate the cable length limitations of legacy serial communication, and can be easily used for remote controlling serial devices through the Ethernet network.

The VxComm driver/utility in the tDS-724i/734i Serial-to-Ethernet device servers supports 32-bit and 64-bit Windows 10/8/7/2008/2003/XP; provides an easy configuration interface that can be used to quickly create and map virtual COM ports to one or several tDS-700 series modules; and offers a built-in terminal program allowing users to send/receive command/data via the terminal program for basic testing.

By using the VxComm driver/utility, the built-in COM port of the tDS-724i/734i can be virtualised to a standard PC COM port in Windows. Since most serial devices don't have network ports, tDS-724i/734i allows them to be connected to the network. Therefore, users can transparently access or monitor serial devices over the Internet/Ethernet without software modification.

These devices also add 3000 VDC isolation and ±4 kV ESD protection component that diverts the potentially damaging charge away from sensitive circuits to protect the modules and equipment from sudden and momentary electric current.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.