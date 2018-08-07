Search
Home > New remote temperature, humidity and dew point data loggers with LCD display
Related Supplier News
New ICP DAS’ DL-100T Series IP66 remote temperature and data logger modules
New ICP DAS’ DL-100T Series IP66 ...
ICP Electronics Australia presents the DL-100T Series of IP66 remote temperature and data logger modules from ICP DAS featuring LCD displays.
ICP Electronics Australia introduces WISE-5801 intelligent data logger and PAC controller with SMS function
ICP Electronics Australia introduces ...
ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of the WISE-5801 intelligent data logger/ PAC controller with SMS function from ICP DAS.

New remote temperature, humidity and dew point data loggers with LCD display

By ICP Electronics Australia 07 August 2018
Supplier News
article image DL-100-E and DL-101-E data loggers designed to record remote temperature, humidity and dew point
logo
02 94576011

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new DL-100-E and DL-101-E data logging devices designed to remotely record temperature, humidity and dew point information, complete with date and time stamps.

The DL-100-E and DL-101-E data loggers can store up to 600,000 downloadable records, with real-time data accessible from anywhere and at any time using the free Windows software, the iOS App, or the Android App, as long as it is connected to the same local network as the data logger.

The DL-100-E and DL-101-E data loggers support Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging machine-to-machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol – MQTT.

The new data loggers can be connected using a range of communication interfaces including Ethernet and PoE, allowing the device to be easily integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems, ensuring easy maintenance in a distributed control system.

The IP66 version of the DL-100-E and DL-101-E series is designed for industrial applications in harsh environments. The rugged RJ-45 ensures tight, robust connections, and guarantees reliable operation, even in applications that are subject to high vibration and shock.

Key features of DL-100-E and DL-101-E data loggers include measurement range of -20 to +60°C and 0 to 100% RH; LCD display showing temperature, humidity, relative humidity, date and time; redundant power inputs PoE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1) and DC input (DL-101-E Only), PhotoMOS relay output for alarm devices or IAQ Device Control (DL-101-E Only); web configuration and firmware update supported via Ethernet; IP66 protection approval; and DIN-Rail or wall mounting options.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Data Loggers Data Loggers Data Logging Dew Point Monitoring Instruments Humidity Data Loggers Relative Humidity Data Loggers Temperature Data Loggers