New remote temperature, humidity and dew point data loggers with LCD display

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new DL-100-E and DL-101-E data logging devices designed to remotely record temperature, humidity and dew point information, complete with date and time stamps.

The DL-100-E and DL-101-E data loggers can store up to 600,000 downloadable records, with real-time data accessible from anywhere and at any time using the free Windows software, the iOS App, or the Android App, as long as it is connected to the same local network as the data logger.

The DL-100-E and DL-101-E data loggers support Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging machine-to-machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol – MQTT.



The new data loggers can be connected using a range of communication interfaces including Ethernet and PoE, allowing the device to be easily integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems, ensuring easy maintenance in a distributed control system.



The IP66 version of the DL-100-E and DL-101-E series is designed for industrial applications in harsh environments. The rugged RJ-45 ensures tight, robust connections, and guarantees reliable operation, even in applications that are subject to high vibration and shock.

Key features of DL-100-E and DL-101-E data loggers include measurement range of -20 to +60°C and 0 to 100% RH; LCD display showing temperature, humidity, relative humidity, date and time; redundant power inputs PoE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1) and DC input (DL-101-E Only), PhotoMOS relay output for alarm devices or IAQ Device Control (DL-101-E Only); web configuration and firmware update supported via Ethernet; IP66 protection approval; and DIN-Rail or wall mounting options.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.