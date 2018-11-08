Search
New remote CO/ CO2/ temperature/ humidity/ dew point data loggers

By ICP Electronics Australia 08 November 2018
Supplier News
article image DL-300-WF series data logger features simultaneous display of CO, CO2, temperature, humidity, and dew point readings
ICP Electronics Australia presents the new DL-301-WF, DL-302-WF, and DL-303-WF remote CO/ CO2/ temperature/ humidity/ dew point data loggers from ICP DAS.

The DL-300-WF series is an IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) monitoring module with Wi-Fi, Ethernet and RS-485 interfaces as well as PoE. The DL-300-WF series data logger devices can be used to record CO, CO2, temperature, humidity, and dew point information, including date and timestamps, and store up to 450,000 downloadable records.

The DL-300-WF series data loggers provide a WLAN connection compliant with IEEE802.11b/g/n standards. With the popularity of 802.11 network infrastructure, the modules make it easy to incorporate wireless connectivity into monitoring and control systems.

Key features of the DL-300-WF series data loggers include seamless access to real-time data from the device anywhere and anytime using the free Windows software, the iOS App, or the Android App; support provided for popular industrial protocols such as DCON, Modbus RTU, and Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging machine-to-machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol MQTT; and connection via widely used communication interfaces including RS-485, Ethernet, and PoE, meaning that the device can easily be integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems and also maintained in a distributed control system.

The DL-300-WF series data loggers also feature simultaneous display of CO, CO2, temperature, humidity, and dew point readings; non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) CO2 sensor; 2.8" LCD touch screen; support for multilingual messages; DCON, Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, and MQTT protocols; relay output for audible/visual alarm or IAQ device control; redundant power inputs PoE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1) and DC input; and desktop, DIN-rail, or wall mounting options.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.

