New PPC-F-Q370 Series AI-ready panel PCs

I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration's new PPC-F-Q370 Series of artificial intelligence ready panel PCs.

Based on the Intel OpenVINO toolkit, the PPC-F-Q370 Series of panel PCs supports Intel 8th Generation Core desktop processors. The AI-ready solution is ideal for applications such as AOI defect classification, facial recognition, and machine vision for sorting and grading of agricultural products.

The PPC-F-Q370 Series panel PCs offer IP66 front panel protection with PCAP (Projected Capacitive Touch) touchscreen, front aluminium bezel connected by waterproof glue, internal dust-sealing PORON from the LCD to the touchscreen, and rubber sealing on the screen's back edge to create an extra seal when the PC is mounted.

Key features also include anti-glare and UV-resistant touchscreen, ideal for outdoor applications, and meeting ASTM G154 performance criteria Cycle 1 for 1000 hours; choice of six screen sizes: 15", 15.6", 17", 18.5", 21.5", and 23.8" to meet a range of spatial requirements; I/O offering including HDMI output, 6x USB 3.0 ports, 2x GbE LAN ports, 2x RS-232 COM ports, 4x hot-swappable HDD bays, 4x PCIe 3.0 low profile expansion slots, 2x M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots, microphone in and line-out ports, an AT/ATX switch, and a reset button; and compatibility with standard server rack cabinets with optional rack mount and wall mount kit.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.