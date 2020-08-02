New PCIe-LM4 PCI Express, 24-bit precision load cell input motor boards

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ PCIe-LM4 24-bit precision load cell input motor board based on the PCI Express.

A powerful multifunction board, the PCIe-LM4 is equipped with four strain gauge input channels, four general analogue input channels, one 2-axis motion controller, two analogue output channels, sixteen isolated digital input channels, and sixteen isolated digital output channels.

PCIe-LM4 also adds a card ID switch, which users can set on a board and recognise the board by the ID via software when using two or more PCIe-LM4 cards in one computer.

These cards support various OS versions such as Windows 32/64-bit and Windows 7/8/10. DLL together with various language sample programs based on Visual C++, Borland Delphi, Borland C++ Builder, Visual Basic, C#.NET, Visual Basic.NET, and LabVIEW are provided in order to help users quickly and easily develop their own applications.