New Mustang-F100-A10 PCIe accelerator card supporting OpenVINO toolkit for AI

By ICP Electronics Australia 28 October 2018
Supplier News
article image Mustang-F100-A10 PCIe accelerator card
ICP Electronics Australia introduces IEI Integration's new Mustang-F100-A10 high performance PCIe accelerator card, which supports the OpenVINO toolkit for AI deep learning applications.

The perfect choice for Artificial Intelligence Deep Learning Inference Workloads, the Mustang-F100-A10 offers advantages such as power-efficiency, low-latency, compact size and multiple cards, and supports Intel's new OpenVINO (Open Visual Inference Neural Network Optimization) toolkit. The Mustang-F100-A10 is an FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) based AI edge computing solution, compatible with IEI TANK-870AI compact IPC for those with limited space and power budgets. An FPGA can run AI faster, can be optimised for different deep learning tasks, and is well suited for real-time applications such as surveillance, retail, medical, and machine vision. Intel FPGAs support multiple float-points and inference workloads.

Key features of the Mustang-F100-A10 PCIe accelerator card include power consumption of under 60W; operating temperature (ambient) of 5°C~60°C; operating humidity of 5%~90%; 8G on-board DDR4 memory; and support for Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS 64bit, CentOS 7.4 64bit, and Windows 10 operating systems, with more operating systems to be introduced in future.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.

