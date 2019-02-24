Search
Home > New ITG-100-AL fanless embedded system in ultra compact form
Related Supplier News
IEI Integration's TANK-871-Q170 high performance fanless embedded system
IEI Integration's TANK-871-Q170 ...
ICP Australia announces a new high performance fanless embedded system from IEI Integration powered by Intel's 6th and 7th Generation Core CPUs.
iEi Integration's new DRPC-130-AL Can Bus fanless embedded system
iEi Integration's new DRPC-130-AL ...
iEi Integration introduces the new DRPC-130-AL, a CAN Bus fanless DIN-Rail embedded system, powered by the Intel Atom x5-E3930 processor.
iEi Integration's new TANK-610-BW fanless embedded system
iEi Integration's new TANK-610-BW ...
iEi Integration's new TANK-610-BW rugged fanless embedded PC, available from ICP Electronics Australia, is powered by Intel's Celeron N3160 processor.

New ITG-100-AL fanless embedded system in ultra compact form

By ICP Electronics Australia 24 February 2019
Supplier News
article image iEi Integration's new ITG-100-AL is a fanless ultra-compact embedded system
logo
02 94576011

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of a new fanless embedded system for smart factory, industrial automation, and traffic control applications.

iEi Integration's new ITG-100-AL is a fanless ultra-compact embedded system, equipped in its barebones form with standard I/O ports and supporting a wide-range operating temperature of -20°C to 60°C with air flow.

The standard I/O ports can be expanded upon while still keeping the device's compact size with the ITG-100-AL's convenient ‘block layers’ feature. Additional layers with extra ports depending on the user's preferences can be added to expand the interface options and increase data storage space. These block layers include a choice of a 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD bay, a knockout-hole layer with selectable I/O interface, or both at once.

Key features also include Intel Atom x5-E3930 1.3GHz (up to 1.8 GHz); 2x GbE LAN ports; and 2x RS-232/422/485. The compact ITG-100-AL embedded system further comes with a full-size PCIe Mini slot reserved for 3G/4G and a M.2 A-key slot reserved for Wi-Fi to provide easily accessible function expansion options.

In today's industrial environment, space constraints are common for new embedded systems. The IGT-100-AL not only meets these limitations with palm-sized 137 x 102.8 x 36.2mm or 137 x 102.8 x 56.2mm dimensions, it also comes with enough basic I/O options to be applied to a variety of fields such as military applications, industrial automation, traffic control, and intelligent gateway usage in smart factories.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Industrial Automation Traffic Control Embedded Systems Design fanless embedded systems