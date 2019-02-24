New ITG-100-AL fanless embedded system in ultra compact form

ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of a new fanless embedded system for smart factory, industrial automation, and traffic control applications.

iEi Integration's new ITG-100-AL is a fanless ultra-compact embedded system, equipped in its barebones form with standard I/O ports and supporting a wide-range operating temperature of -20°C to 60°C with air flow.

The standard I/O ports can be expanded upon while still keeping the device's compact size with the ITG-100-AL's convenient ‘block layers’ feature. Additional layers with extra ports depending on the user's preferences can be added to expand the interface options and increase data storage space. These block layers include a choice of a 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD bay, a knockout-hole layer with selectable I/O interface, or both at once.

Key features also include Intel Atom x5-E3930 1.3GHz (up to 1.8 GHz); 2x GbE LAN ports; and 2x RS-232/422/485. The compact ITG-100-AL embedded system further comes with a full-size PCIe Mini slot reserved for 3G/4G and a M.2 A-key slot reserved for Wi-Fi to provide easily accessible function expansion options.

In today's industrial environment, space constraints are common for new embedded systems. The IGT-100-AL not only meets these limitations with palm-sized 137 x 102.8 x 36.2mm or 137 x 102.8 x 56.2mm dimensions, it also comes with enough basic I/O options to be applied to a variety of fields such as military applications, industrial automation, traffic control, and intelligent gateway usage in smart factories.