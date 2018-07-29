New IBX-660 data collection server supporting up to 8TB storage

ICP Electronics Australia introduces the new IBX-660 industrial data collection server featuring a rugged and fanless design for deployments in harsh environments.

The IBX-660 is powered by the Intel Atom E3845 1.9GHz Quad Core processor, enabling the system to be both powerful and efficient. The server supports up to 8GB of DDRL RAM, up to four 2.5" SSDs or HHDs, and up to 8TB of storage.

The new IBX-660 industrial data collection server supports a wide temperature range from -40°C to +50°C, and is also compliant with the military grade MIL-STD-810G-514.6E-1 standard for vibration, making it perfect for installations in factory or vehicle environments.

Key features of the IBX-660 data collection servers include a fully integrated range of I/O consisting of two Giga-Bit Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and a 9 V - 36 V power input terminal block; ability to boot off the 32GB of internal eMMC storage, so the operating system does not take up any of the system’s additional storage; rugged build with high resistance to vibration and impact; and dust-resistant design.