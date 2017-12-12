New HTB-100-HM170 fanless medical embedded PCs

ICP Electronics Australia introduces the new HTB-100-HM170 fanless Quad Core embedded medical PCs from iEi Integration.

Powered by Intel's 6th Generation iCore processor, the new HTB-100-HM170 features a fanless design to reduce noise output. A waterproof top cover prevents any damage from high grade cleaning products or any spills that may occur while a specially designed cable cover protects the unit from dust and liquid ingress, allowing medical staff to easily manage all the cables from the I/O ports, and making the cleaning process more convenient in a medical environment.

The medical grade HTB-100-HM170 is a high performance fanless embedded computing system featuring 6th Gen Intel Core processor platform with Intel HM170 chipset and DDR4 memory; triple independent display with high resolution support; isolated COM ports for enhancing safety among devices; and optional PCIe x16 expansion slot to support more flexible functions.

Key features of the HTB-100-HM170 fanless medical embedded PCs include flexible expansion, which allows a video capture card to be installed for medical image inspection; flexible mounting bracket, which can be oriented 180 degrees, enabling the unit to be easily changed from desktop to wall mount; and grounding pin design preventing the unit from generating static charge to vital devices connected to patients, and avoiding current damage from other devices.

Designed for use in hospital environments such as ICUs, operating rooms or emergency rooms, the intelligent HTB-100-HM170 medical computing system will meet all demands from medical applications.

For more information, please contact ICP Electronics Australia on (02) 9457 6011 or visit www.icp-australia.com.au.