New HRT-370 upright HART signal filter resolving interference issues

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new upright HART signal filter designed to resolve analogue signal interference issues in industrial control and SCADA systems.

The new HRT-370 is a HART signal filter designed specifically by ICP DAS to solve the issue of interference being caused to analogue signals when an additional HART signal is added to the communications process.

When the HRT-370 is connected to another HART instrument, it splits the input HART signal into two output channels. The first channel retains the original HART signal, and the second channel filters the HART signal out to create an output of pure analogue signal. This allows the new HRT-370 to make the collection and processing of both HART and analogue current data easier and more precise.

Additionally, the HRT-370 allows for two HART masters and supports a range of functions and modes including HART burst mode, point-to-point HART mode, and loop power function. The HRT-370 supports DIN-rail installation for easy, convenient mounting inside an industrial control equipment rack.

The HRT-370 HART signal filters include 1x analogue current output (HART signal filter) channel and 1x bypass HART signal channel; support HART burst mode, point-to-point HART mode, two HART Masters and loop power function (module provides +30V); and provide PWR/HART/AO indication LED, 4KV ESD protection, and 250Ω load resistor.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.