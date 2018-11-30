New GPOE-2P/ GPOE-4P add-on cards with PCI Express PoE

ICP Electronics Australia presents iEi Integration's new GPOE-2P and GPOE-4P add-on cards with PCI Express Power over Ethernet (PoE) for easy system expansion and integration.

The GPOE Series PCIe cards are designed for easy integration into systems such as manufacture control and in-vehicle control in order to connect to various devices such as surveillance cameras and bus payment terminals/in-bus signage systems. With their PoE technology, users can easily connect various PoE PD supported IP cameras to the control system via the standard CAT-5/CAT-6 cable (up to 100 metres), which transfers both electrical power and data at the same time.

Users benefit from the ability to lower the difficulty of routing, and avoid the risk of power adapter failure; easily build a system to act as PSE (Power Sourcing Equipment) allowing the entire production process to be reliably monitored and controlled from A to Z; easily develop access control systems by attaching PoE-capable devices such as door controllers, locking systems, and RFID readers; and combine the power supply and data transmission into a single cable, saving both time and cost on system installation.

The GPOE Series is available with a choice of full-height or low profile brackets for easy integration into any compact sized system. The GPOE-2P supports IEEE 802.3at for PoE with 30 watts per port, while the GPOE-4P supports a total of 60 watts under full load. These cards also support link aggregation/ jumbo frames (9 Kbyte), and 12V~24V DC input power.

