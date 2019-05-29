New ECAT-M801 series of EtherCAT master cards for machine control

ICP Electronics Australia introduces the new ECAT-M801 series of EtherCAT master PCIe cards from ICP DAS.

The ECAT-M801 is a brand new series of EtherCAT (Ethernet for Control Automation Technology) PCIe modules. EtherCAT is an open, high-performance fieldbus system that makes Ethernet technology available at the I/O level. With flexible wiring and fast communications, EtherCAT is vital for achieving a high-speed real-time network for machine control solutions.

A good master is required for setups involving a lot of slave nodes; the ECAT-M801 series meets this requirement with motion control up to 32 axes, connectivity with up to 64 slave nodes, and SDO + PDO slave operation. It can provide multi-axis motion and I/O control functions via its own in-built CPU to reduce the load placed on the corresponding PC for maximum computational efficiency. It is also capable of multi-axis linear interpolation, 2D/3D interpolation, and helical interpolation.

Modules from the ECAT-M801 line are compatible with slaves from ICP DAS as well as EtherCAT slaves from third-party sources, thanks to EtherCAT's status as an industrial standard.

Key features of ECAT-M801 include: up to 32-axis motion control, with axis homing, virtual axes, and single-axis position and velocity control; up to 64 slaves with SDO and PDO slave operation; synchronised motion (E-GEAR, E-CAM) and multi-group motion control; multi-axis linear interpolation, 2D/3D circular interpolation, and helical interpolation; 13x DI and 13x DO on-board; 2x on-board encoder interfaces with compare trigger output; API for CiA402 servo drives and ICP DAS stepper motor control modules; API for ICP DAS DI/DO and AI/AO modules; and emergency hardware stop.