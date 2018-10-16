Search
Home > New ECAT-2610 EtherCAT to Modbus RTU gateway
Related Supplier News
ICP Electronics Australia releases ICP DAS' HART series of converters, gateways and remote I/O modules
ICP Electronics Australia releases ...
ICP Electronics Australia announces the expansion of its HART integration solutions offering with a new range of HART converters.
ICP Electronics announces ICPDAS's HRT-711 Modbus/TCP to HART protocol gateway
ICP Electronics announces ICPDAS's ...
ICP Electronics Australia introduces the HRT-711, a new Modbus/TCP to HART gateway.
ICP Electronics expands its industrial and automation fieldbus solutions range
ICP Electronics expands its industrial ...
ICP Electronics Australia has expanded their fieldbus solutions range for industrial control and automation applications.

New ECAT-2610 EtherCAT to Modbus RTU gateway

By ICP Electronics Australia 16 October 2018
Supplier News
article image ECAT-2610 EtherCAT to Modbus RTU gateway
logo
02 94576011

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

ICP Electronics Australia presents the ECAT-2610, ICP DAS’ new EtherCAT to Modbus RTU gateway, featuring a powerful MCU to handle efficient network traffic.

The new ECAT-2610 allows users to integrate their serial RS-232/422/485 based industrial devices and equipment to an EtherCAT control system without any need to make changes to the device. All the user has to do is just connect and configure.

The ECAT-2610 Communicator is a proven and trusted protocol converter gateway that connects non-networked industrial devices and equipment to EtherCAT. The gateway performs an intelligent protocol conversion and presents the serial data to the Master PLC/ Controller as easily processed I/O data.

Key features of ECAT-2610 EtherCAT to Modbus RTU gateway include ability to integrate RS-232/422/485 serial device to EtherCAT; 2 x RJ-45 bus interface; support for a maximum 256-word input and 256-word output; maximum baud rate 115200 bps; and RoHS compliance.

The ECAT-2610 also allows system integrators to retrofit older automation devices into modern EtherCAT communication structures; requires no hardware or software changes to be made to the connected device; is compatible with all PLCs with EtherCAT support; performs complete serial protocol conversion; and does not require PLC function blocks.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011. 

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Gateways