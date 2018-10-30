New Cloud UA-5200 Series industrial IoT communication servers

ICP Electronics Australia presents the new IIoT Cloud UA-5200 Series products, UA-5231M-4GE and UA-5231M-4GC from ICP DAS.

The Cloud UA-5200 represents a series of IIoT (Industrial IoT) communication servers. The new UA-5231M-4GE and UA-5231M-4GC feature metal cases and can support 4G LTE in several countries including Australia.

Key features include built-in OPC UA Server, MQTT Broker and Client functions meeting the requirements of connecting MES, ERP, SCADA, and Cloud services; ability to access I/O modules and controllers in the field via communication interfaces such as Ethernet, RS-232, and RS-485, or through protocols such as Modbus TCP/RTU/ASCII; and support for the Cloud service platform IFTTT, with ability to connect with over 500 web apps.

The logic control ‘If This Then That’ allows users to receive firsthand notification messages through the most commonly used mobile apps when an event is triggered. The UA Series also connects IT to OT and integrates all the devices as well as web-based apps into the Cloud, allowing managers to improve production performance and enhance their factory competitiveness for industrial IoT.

The built-In OPC UA Server is the new industrial communication standard that connects IT to OT for integrating devices to the cloud to achieve cross-platform monitoring. The built-in MQTT service uses active IoT transmission technology to accelerate data exchange and make efficient use of network resources; support for Logic Control IFTTT for devices connecting to over 500 web-based apps and transmitting alarm notifications to LINE, Facebook, Twitter, Calendar, Mail, and Sina Weibo, etc.; function wizard web UI for easy step-by-step setup; and support for perfect IoT cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and IBM Bluemix.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.