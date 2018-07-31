New 4.3” touch HMI device for building and home automation

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' TPD-433-M2, a new 4.3-inch touch HMI device designed for building and home automation applications.

Offering support for RS-485, RS-232, USB and Ethernet, the TPD-433-M2 series is equipped with high resolution TFT colour touch screen and can be used to replace regular electrical wall-mount outlets. The system also has rich I/O modules and a beautiful presentation with a flexible and user-defined picture frame supporting the Modbus TCP/RTU protocols, enabling remote control of I/O modules and integration with SCADA software. The touch HMI device delivers excellent cost/performance ratio.



The system comes with the HMIWorks software that provides Ladder Designer; C language environment is also provided for IT users. The HMIWorks software is easy to use, allowing even novice users to learn and create their own application program within 30 minutes.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.