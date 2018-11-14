Search
Home > New 18.5” light interactive panel PC for factory applications
New 18.5” light interactive panel PC for factory applications

By ICP Electronics Australia 14 November 2018
Supplier News
article image AFL3-W19A-AL 18.5” fanless panel PC
ICP Electronics Australia introduces IEI Integration's new AFL3-W19A-AL 18.5” fanless panel PCs for diverse industrial applications.

A light industrial interactive panel PC, the AFL3-W19A-AL comes complete with IEI's One Key Recovery solution to allow the user to create rapid OS backup and recovery.

Key features include a viewing angle of 170° horizontal, 160° vertical, and resolution of 1366 x 768; built-in internal speakers; IP64 compliant front panel for complete protection from dust; sleek black frame; a range of I/O ports including 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, 2x GbE LAN, 2x DP-9 (RJ-45 connector), and HDMI output; one mSATA slot; camera featuring low-light functionality; a digital microphone; operating temperature range of -15°C to +50°C ambient with air flow; wide range DC power input of 12V~34V DC; and selectable AT/ATX power mode.

The AFL3-W19A-AL panel PCs are suitable for panel, wall, stand, and arm VESA mounting depending on the requirement.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.

Fanless Panel PCs Panel PCs Industrial Panel PCs