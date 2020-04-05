LC-103H lighting control modules from ICP DAS

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ LC-103H 1-channel AC digital input and 3-channel relay output lighting control modules with high power relay output.

The LC-103H is an easy-to-use lighting control module that requires no specialist skills to install and operate, and no software to control the DO channels.

The LC-103H provides 1 channel for digital input and 3 channels for relay output. All output channels are form A type relays, while the input channel is based on a sink-type using a wire connection. The input channel can directly control a 3-channel relay ON and OFF sequence without requiring a remote host controller. The modules also provide 4 kV ESD protection and 5000 Vrms intra-module isolation.

When required, communication with the LC-103H is programmable based on the DCON and Modbus RTU protocol, and different addresses can be set for DCON and Modbus RTU communication via hardware configuration.

The LC-103H lighting control modules provide high power relay output to turn the lighting on or off; support lighting module (max.) - incandescent lamp 40 W/ 220 VAC * 8 sets, and LED (electronic ballast) 40 W/ 220 VAC * 10 sets; feature isolated AC digital input, 5000 VDC intra-module isolation, ±2 kV Surge, ±4 kV ESD and EFT protection; are made from fire retardant materials (UL94-V0 level); offer low power consumption; and support DIN-Rail mounting.