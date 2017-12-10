ICP Electronics Australia introduces a new range of panel PCs from ICP DAS featuring a rugged fanless design. The IWS PAC series is a new generation of WinCE 7.0 based InduSoft PAC from ICP DAS, combining an RISC-based CPU board and TFT LCD touch screen to create a ruggedized flat panel computer perfect for various control and HMI applications.

Key features of the IWS-6201-CE7 Windows CE based panel PCs include a variety of I/O such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB port, RS-232 and RS-485; operating system pre-installed in the on-board Flash memory; and remote I/O expansion available using ICP DAS’ Ethernet I/O modules, RS-485 I/O modules, Wi-Fi and ZigBee wireless I/O modules.

Designed for panel mount installation, the panel PC features a NEMA 4/IP65 rated front panel, which can withstand water spray, humidity and extreme dust. These flat panel computers can also operate over a wide -10°C ~ +60°C ambient temperature range with their fanless and no moving parts design maximising reliability.

The panel PCs also feature InduSoft Runtime; support Modbus, OPC, TCP/IP Client/Server; provide a DCON driver for ICP DAS I/O modules; allow connectivity for ‘Internet of Things’ and mobile devices easily; and offer 7”/ 10.4”/ 15" LCD options, 800 x 480/ 800 x 600/ 1024 x 768 resolution, resistive touch panel, Cortex-A8 (1 GHz or 720 MHz) CPU, and Windows CE 7.0.

