iEi’s WAFER-ULT5 Series 3.5" single board computers

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s WAFER-ULT5 3.5” single board computers (SBCs) supporting Intel 8th Generation Whiskey Lake processor with DDR4 SO-DIMM, triple display with dual HDMI 1.4, LVDS, triple GbE, USB 3.1 Gen2, M.2 A key, mPCIe with mSATA support, SATA 6Gb/s and COM.

The WAFER-ULT5 Series is a 3.5" form factor SBC featuring an on-board 8th Generation 14nm Intel Core i7/i5/i3 or Celeron processor and supporting one 260-pin 2400 MHz dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM SO-DIMM slot with up to 32.0 GB of memory.

WAFER-ULT5 Series incorporates two HDMI connectors and an 18-/24-bit LVDS connector for triple independent display.

Expansion and I/O options include one full-size PCIe Mini slot supporting mSATA modules, one M.2 A-key slot for expansions, four USB 3.2 Gen2 connectors on the rear panel, two USB 2.0 connectors by pin header and one SATA 6Gb/s connector. Serial device connectivity is provided by one internal RS-232 connector and one internal RS-232/422/485 connector. Three RJ-45 GbE connectors provide the system with smooth connections to an external LAN.

The WAFER-ULT5 Series has an operational temperature range of -20°C ~ +60°C.