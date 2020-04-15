ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s PUZZLE-IN004 1U rackmount network appliances with Intel Xeon D processor support.

The PUZZLE-IN004 is equipped with Intel Xeon processor D-2100 series (Skylake-D), which is optimised for computing and networks. Integrated with up to 512GB Quad-channels DDR4, the PUZZLE-IN004 enables lightning-fast multi-tasking with low power consumption.

PUZZLE-IN004 is designed with four ports of 10GbE SFP+ and eight ports of 1GbE (Intel I211) configuration for non-stop network transmission. With hardware secure multi-tenancy, the PUZZLE-IN004 also supports Intel QAT (QuickAssist Technology), PTT (Platform Trusted Technology), Boot Guard and Intel AVX-512.

IEI PulM network module slots support 8 lanes of PCIe Gen3 signal from CPU. The PCIe from CPU could be configured into two PCIe x4. It can support smart NIC via PulM network module.

Key features also include support for open source software such as pfSense and OPNsense; 8 x 288-pin RDIMM, 2 x DDR4 2666MHz, RDIMM up to 256GB/ LRDIMM up to 512GB; 1 x RJ-45 console, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gb/s), 1 x USB 2.0, LCM; 2 x 2.5” SATA drive bay, 2 x M.2 M Key 2280 (PCIe x4), 1 x PCIe Mini (PCIe + USB 2.0) with SIM card; and redundant PSUs.