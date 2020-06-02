iEi’s PulM-10G4SF-XL710-BP smarter network interface cards

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s PulM-10G4SF-XL710-BP intelligent bypass network interface controllers.

The PulM-10G4SF-XL710-BP is a smarter Network Interface Card (NIC) designed to resolve network overhead to make packet processing faster and more efficient at lower cost than standard CPUs. It is ideal for users who want to, for instance, build up a network server with virtual machines and provide storage function.

Moreover, some IEI PulM models are designed with bypass function to offer users uninterrupted data transmission and enhance network security. They are able to provide independent flow to transfer packet in case of power failure or system/software crash.

Key features include Intel Ethernet controller XL710-BM1; 4-port fibre LC (SR & LR) interface; PCIe 3.0 x 8; LAN bypass model available; and RoHS compliant.