ICP Electronics Australia announces the introduction of iEi’s PPC-F-Q370 Series AI ready modular panel PCs.

Powered by 8th Generation LGA1151 Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Pentium processor, the PPC-F-Q370 Series panel PC can be used as an inference computing system for AI applications.

The panel PC has a unique modular design to achieve high flexibility by assembling the FLEX Series system with the LCD touchscreen module. The active cooling method allows effective transfer of heat from the chassis, helping maintain system performance.

iEi’s PPC-F-Q370 Series offers four low-profile PCIe slots for various expansions, including two PCIe 3.0 x8 slots for adding GPU cards or image processing cards for high-performance artificial intelligence computing. Four 2.5" SATA SSD bays with RAID function are protected in a lockable cover to ensure security of data and disks.

The system is also equipped with two M.2 M-key (2280) slots to support PCIe SSD and NVMe, providing a variety of storage interfaces for users to choose.

Key features of iEi’s PPC-F-Q370 Series panel PCs include full range of screen sizes - 15”, 15.6”, 17”, 18.5”, 21.5” and 23.8”; 8th Generation LGA 1151 Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Pentium processor; four hot-swappable and accessible HDD drive bays, supporting RAID 0/1/5/10; two PCIe 3.0 by 4 and two PCIe 3.0 by 8 slots; dual M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD support; and QTS-Gateway support.