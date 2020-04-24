iEi’s PAC-400AI-C236 half-size AI systems

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s PAC-400AI-C236 half-size AI system powered by the Intel Xeon E3-1275v5 processor.

The PAC-400AI-C236 embedded system features Intel Xeon E3-1275 v5 CPU (3.60 GHz, Quad Core, TDP 80W), Intel Skylake C236 chipset, and pre-installed 16GB ECC DDR4 SO-DIMM memory.

The PAC-400AI-C236 system provides one PCIe x16 slot and one PCIe x4 Gen3 expansion slot (supporting maximum length of 169mm PCIe add-on cards) for building AI applications by installing iEi Mustang accelerator cards. Its I/O interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two GbE, and one VGA.

Key features also include one 3.5” drive bay for optional removable drive, and excellent flexibility in hardware expansion. The PAC-400AI-C236 is designed for harsh environment applications, and supports wall mounting.