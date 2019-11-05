iEi’s new Mustang-MPCIE-MX2 computing accelerator cards

I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s new Mustang-MPCIE-MX2 computing accelerator miniPCIe card featuring two Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs or vision processing units.

The Mustang-MPCIE-MX2 card provides a flexible AI inference solution for space limited and embedded systems. The VPU can run AI faster, and is well suited for low power consumption applications such as surveillance, retail and transportation as its power consumption is 7.5W.

This highly flexible product supports Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit for the optimisation of pre-trained deep-learning models such as Caffe, MXNT, ONNX and Tensorflow.

With the advantage of power efficiency and high performance to dedicate DNN topologies, it is perfect to be implemented in AI edge computing devices to reduce total power usage, providing longer duty time for the rechargeable edge computing equipment.

Key features include miniPCIe form factor measuring 30mm x 50mm; two Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU MA2485; power efficiency approximately 7.5W; operating temperature 0°C~55°C (in TANK AIoT development kit); and powered by Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit.