iEi’s Mustang-V100-MX4 computing accelerator cards

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s Mustang-V100-MX4 computing accelerator card featuring 4 x Intel Movidius Myriad X MA2485 VPU, PCIe Gen 2 x 2 interface and RoHS compliance.

The Mustang-V100-MX4 is a deep learning convolutional neural network acceleration card for speeding up AI inference in a flexible and scalable way. Equipped with Intel Movidius Myriad X Vision Processing Unit (VPU), the Mustang-V100-MX4 PCIe card can be used with the existing system, enabling high-performance computing without costing a fortune.

VPUs can run AI faster, and are well suited for low power consumption applications such as surveillance, retail and transportation. With the advantage of power efficiency and high performance to dedicated DNN topologies, it is perfect to be implemented in AI edge computing devices to reduce total power usage, providing longer duty time for the rechargeable edge computing equipment.

‘Open Visual Inference & Neural Network Optimization (OpenVINO) toolkit’ is based on convolutional neural networks (CNN). The toolkit extends workloads across Intel hardware and maximises performance. It can optimise pre-trained deep learning models such as Caffe, MXNET and Tensorflow into IR binary files, then execute the inference engine across Intel hardware such as CPU, GPU, Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU, and FPGA heterogeneously.