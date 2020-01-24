The Mustang-M2BM-MX2 is a deep learning convolutional neural network acceleration card for speeding up AI inference in a flexible and scalable way

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s Mustang-M2BM-MX2 deep learning inference accelerating M.2 BM key card (22mm x 80mm), featuring two Intel Movidius Myriad X MA2485 VPUs.

The Mustang-M2BM-MX2 is a deep learning convolutional neural network acceleration card for speeding up AI inference in a flexible and scalable way. Equipped with Intel Movidius Myriad X Vision Processing Unit (VPU), the Mustang-M2BM-MX2 M.2 card can be used with the existing system, enabling high-performance computing without costing a fortune.

VPUs can run AI faster, and is well suited for low power consumption applications such as surveillance, retail and transportation. With the advantage of power efficiency and high performance to dedicate DNN topologies, it is perfect to be implemented in AI edge computing devices to reduce total power usage, providing longer duty time for the rechargeable edge computing equipment.

The ‘Open Visual Inference & Neural Network Optimization (OpenVINO) toolkit’ is based on convolutional neural networks (CNN); the toolkit extends workloads across Intel hardware and maximises performance. It can optimise pre-trained deep learning models such as Caffe, MXNET and Tensorflow into IR binary files, and then execute the inference engine across Intel hardware heterogeneously such as CPU, GPU, Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU, and FPGA.