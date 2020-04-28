ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s Mustang-M2AE-MX1 computing accelerator card for image processing.

The Mustang-M2AE-MX1 (M.2 AE-key card) includes an Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU, providing a flexible AI inference solution for compact size and embedded systems.

With the Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU implemented, the Mustang-M2AE-MX1 supports FP16 and can rapidly port and deploy neural networks in Caffe and Tensor flow formats allowing for end-to-end acceleration.

The Vision Processing Unit (VPU) is designed to allow an AI to process faster and is well suited for low power consumption applications such as surveillance, retail and transportation.

With the advantage of power efficiency and high performance to dedicate DNN topologies, it is perfect to be implemented in AI edge computing devices to reduce total power usage, providing longer duty time for the rechargeable edge computing equipment.