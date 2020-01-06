ICP Electronics Australia presents iEi’s Mustang-F100 PCIe FPGA high performance accelerator card featuring Intel Arria 10 1150GX support, DDR4 2400Hz 8GB on-board RAM and a PCIe Gen3 x8 interface.

The Mustang-F100-A10 is a deep learning convolutional neural network acceleration card for speeding up AI inference in a flexible and scalable way. The PCIe card can be used with the existing system, enabling high-performance computing without additional integration and expense.

FPGAs offer the ability to reprogram, allowing developers to implement algorithms in different applications to achieve optimal solutions. Algorithms implemented in FPGA provide deterministic timing, which helps achieve low latency real-time computation. Furthermore, compared to a CPU or GPU, the power consumption of FPGAs is extremely efficient. These features make the Mustang-F100-A10 suitable for edge computing.

The ‘Open Visual Inference & Neural Network Optimization (OpenVINO) toolkit’ is based on convolutional neural networks (CNN). The toolkit extends workloads across Intel hardware and maximises performance. It can optimise pre-trained deep learning models such as Caffe, MXNET and Tensorflow into an IR binary file, and then execute the inference engine across Intel hardware heterogeneously such as CPU, GPU, Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick, and FPGA.

Key features of iEi’s Mustang-F100 PCIe FPGA high performance accelerator cards include half-height, half-length, double slot design; high power efficiency, low latency; support for OpenVINO toolkit – AI edge computing ready device; FPGAs can be optimised for different deep learning tasks; and Intel FPGAs supporting multiple float-points and inference workloads.