ICP Electronics Australia presents iEi’s IVS-300-ULT3 in-vehicle computers for video surveillance in public transportation.

The IVS Series in-vehicle computer is designed to deliver reliable performance in harsh environments.

Key features of the IVS-300-ULT3 in-vehicle computers include rich I/O ports provided to connect with multiple peripheral devices in vehicles for different applications; leading-edge thermal design; tested under extreme temperatures to work in any harsh environment; and Intel Skylake ULT/Baytrail processor.

In-vehicle systems must be able to withstand the shock and vibration that come with a moving vehicle. The IVS Series meets the requirements for different environments and has passed verification dependent on MILSTD-810G 514.5 standard, EN61373 for railway market, and EN60721 for in-vehicle market.

The IVS-300-ULT3 comes with 4 x PoE IEEE802.3af, 2x hot-swappable 2.5" drive bay, optional 3G/Wi-Fi, 2 x RS-232, 1 x isolated RS-422/485, 4 x DI/DO, 1 x HDMI (lockable), and 1 x VGA.