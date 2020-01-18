iEi’s ITG-100AI fanless ultra compact AI embedded systems

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s ITG-100AI fanless ultra compact AI embedded system designed for low power consumption applications.

The ITG-100AI’s palm sized design features I/O interfaces for various applications and comes pre-installed with a Mustang-MPCIE-MX2 AI accelerator card, which includes two Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs (Vision Processing Unit) to provide a flexible AI inference solution.

This embedded system can run AI faster, and is well suited for low power consumption applications such as surveillance, retail and transportation. With the advantage of power efficiency and high performance to dedicate Deep Neural Networks (DNN) topologies, it is perfect for implementation in AI edge computing devices to reduce total power usage, providing longer duty time for the rechargeable edge computing equipment.

Key features of ITG-100AI fanless ultra compact AI embedded systems include Intel Atom x5-E3930 1.3GHz (up to 1.8 GHz); two GbE LAN ports; two RS-232/422/485; M.2 A-key slot for Wi-Fi module; pre-installed Mustang-MPCIE-MX2; and 2 x Intel Myriad X VPU for AI deep learning workload consolidation.