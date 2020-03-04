ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s IRS-100-ULT3 rolling stock computers with EN50155 compliance for traffic safety, passenger information and video surveillance systems.

The IRS-100 Series provides multiple storage bays for data saving, lockable connectors, GPS function and Wi-Fi for wireless communication. Users can control Passenger Information System (PIS) and Network Video Recorder (NVR) through the IRS-100.

IRS-100 offers dual SIM slots with the ability to automatically switch between two different networks in order to maintain seamless connectivity in remote areas. The system supports GPRS/ UMTS/ HSDPA/ LTE technologies for transmission.

The M12 connector is used for dual LAN communication, which offers a reliable performance for high-quality data acquisition or transmission. The M12 connector ensures that all cables are tightly secured, and improves anti-vibration capability.

The new rolling stock computer provides 1.5kV isolation on the RS-232/422/485, DIO and power to protect from any stray electrical signals from other devices and to ensure stable operation in harsh environments.

Key features of iEi’s IRS-100-ULT3 rolling stock computers also include Intel Skylake ULT processor; VGA/ DVI dual display; 24V/ 110V DC input; and 2 x 2.5" hot-swappable SATA SSD drive bay.